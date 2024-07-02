Litigation Surge - Automotive | Data Breach

Law.com Radar detected a surge of data breach class actions in the automotive sector last week. The platform surfaced 13 federal cases, seven of which target auto dealership enterprise software provider CDK Global; the suits were brought on behalf of more than 15,000 auto dealerships and their customers and employees whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a June 2024 cyberattack. The other six cases target after-market component supplier Advance Auto Parts and were brought on behalf of employees and job applicants whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack against third-party cloud storage vendor Snowflake, which released a statement explaining that the cyberattack was due to customers' failure to implement multi-factor authentication.

