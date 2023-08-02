Litigation Surge - Patent | T-Mobile | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Patent | T-Mobile

T-Mobile was hit with a surge of patent lawsuits last week in Texas. At least three cases were filed against the telecom giant, two of which pertain to the company's 'SyncUP' motor vehicle technology. One suit targets the SyncUP 'Drive' device which tracks data about the use and functionality of a motor vehicle, while the other suit targets the SyncUP 'Fleet' in-vehicle recording system which monitors biometric data for managing fleets and detecting driver drowsiness. All three suits were filed in the Eastern District's Marshall Division.

Telecommunications

August 02, 2023, 5:20 PM

nature of claim: /