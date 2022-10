Litigation Surge - Data Breach | U-Haul International, Inc.

U-Haul, a subsidiary of Amerco, was hit with a cluster of data breach class actions last month in Arizona District Court. The company saw five new suits in September that accuse U-Haul of failing to take reasonable steps to protect customer data. The suits are backed by plaintiffs firms including Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Morgan & Morgan.

Transportation & Logistics

October 04, 2022, 5:45 PM