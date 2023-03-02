Litigation Trend - Cryptocurrency | U.S. Securities and Exch...

Litigation Trend - Cryptocurrency | U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

SEC enforcement is heating up in the world of cryptocurrency. The agency launched at least four crypto-related actions in federal court last month, continuing an upward trend dating back roughly 10 months. While the suits vary, common fact patterns include failing to register digital assets as securities and using new investment funds to make Ponzi-like payments to earlier investors. Also, several suits accuse companies of making false promises about crypto-related tech products. For instance, Arbitraging.co and Trade Coin Club were accused of offering arbitrage 'bots' which did not actually make automated crypto trades, while Terraform Labs was accused of deceiving customers about the ability to pay merchants with crypto through the mobile app 'Chai.'

