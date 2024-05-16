Litigation Surge - Wisconsin | Data Breach | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Wisconsin | Data Breach

Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin was hit with a flurry of data breach class actions last week. At least seven cases were initiated in Wisconsin Western District Court; the suits were brought on behalf of more than 500,000 patients whose personally identifiable information, including HIPAA-protected health information, was allegedly compromised in a Jan. 2024 cyberattack by the ransomware group BlackSuit. Group Health is represented by Husch Blackwell.

Cybersecurity

May 16, 2024, 1:36 PM

