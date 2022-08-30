Litigation Surge - Technology | Class Actions | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Technology | Class Actions

There was a boost in class action litigation targeting major technology companies this past week. Ten cases were initiated against defendants on Radar's sector watchlist, including Amazon.com. Apple, HP Inc., Samsung, Meta Platforms and Fanatics. The suits assert claims on behalf of employees, shareholders and consumers. Of note, Apple was slapped with a false advertising class action in relation to representations that its Apple Watch SE is 'swimproof.' HP and Samsung are each facing suits challenging warranty provisions restricting repair providers. And Amazon has turned to Covington & Burling in two suits alleging violations of the Magnuson Moss Warranty Act. The volume of tech sector class actions surfaced on Radar this past week was more than double the typical weekly average.



August 30, 2022