Litigation Surge - Patent | Russ August & Kabat | Law.com Ra...

Russ August & Kabat launched a flurry of patent cases in Texas yesterday on behalf of XR Communications d/b/a Vivato Technologies, a telecom company based in Venice Beach, California. The firm filed three cases on Monday alleging that 5G products and services offered by AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon infringe Vivato's patents pertaining to beamforming and 'multiple input, multiple output' technology, or MIMO. All three suits were filed in the Texas Eastern District Court's Marshall Division.

May 09, 2023, 1:00 PM

