Litigation Surge - ERISA | Class Actions | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - ERISA | Class Actions

ERISA class actions surged last week in federal courts. At least five class actions were launched in California, Minnesota and Georgia, well above the typical weekly average. The claims vary: One suit alleges that ServiceNow invested in poorly performing American Century One target date funds over preferable alternatives, while Tetra Tech is accused of failing to use forfeited employee contributions to pay administrative expenses. Also, Hormel Foods is accused of investing in high-cost MassMutual share classes despite qualifying for cheaper classes, and Ecolab was sued for allegedly relying on outdated assumptions about life expectancy when calculating joint and survivor annuities. Plus, NCR Corp. is accused of paying excessive fees to recordkeeper Fidelity Investments.

February 26, 2024, 2:04 PM

