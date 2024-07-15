Litigation Surge - COVID-19 | Phelps Dunbar | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - COVID-19 | Phelps Dunbar

Phelps Dunbar launched a flurry of COVID-19-related lawsuits against the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Justice last week. At least six federal cases were filed in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee, all on behalf of hotel operators who received PPP loans under the CARES Act during the pandemic. According to the complaints, the plaintiffs' applications for loan forgiveness were denied because the plaintiffs commingled loan proceeds with other business funds, triggering investigations by the DOJ; all six lawsuits seek a declaration that the commingling of funds was not prohibited and that the plaintiffs are entitled to loan forgiveness. The Mississippi lawsuits are also backed by Jernigan Copeland Attorneys.

Government

July 15, 2024, 1:16 PM