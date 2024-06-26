Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Connell Foley | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Connell Foley

Connell Foley launched a flurry of franchise lawsuits in New Jersey District Court yesterday on behalf of hospitality clients. At least three cases were filed on behalf of members of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts including Howard Johnson International, Super 8 Worldwide and Travelodge Hotels; the suits collectively seek over $860,000 in liquidated damages, recurring fees and other expenses based on alleged early termination of franchise agreements.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 26, 2024, 1:53 PM