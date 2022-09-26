Litigation Surge - District of Columbia | U.S. Department of Justice

Conservative groups are bringing the heat against the Justice Department. Law.com Radar detected six new lawsuits against the DOJ last week in District of Columbia District Court, including two Freedom of Information Act suits by right-wing activist group Judicial Watch for documents relating to the approval and execution of a search warrant at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. In addition, the America First Legal Foundation, a nonprofit group founded by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, filed an FOIA suit for background information on President Biden's judicial nominees.

Government

September 26, 2022, 5:24 PM