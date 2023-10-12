Litigation Surge - Iowa | Labor & Employment | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Iowa | Labor & Employment

There was a surge of employment lawsuits in Iowa last month. At least 13 federal employment lawsuits were initiated; several suits pursue wage-and-hour claims on behalf of workers who were allegedly misclassified as independent contractors or not paid overtime. Plus, three lawsuits accuse employers of failing to address workers' reports of sexual harassment, while three other suits allege discrimination on the basis of race and disability. Last month's volume was roughly triple the usual monthly average.

October 12, 2023, 2:07 PM

