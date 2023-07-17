Litigation Surge - California | Environmental | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - California | Environmental

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of environmental lawsuits last week in California, including a surge of 'citizen suits' pursuing private causes of action against businesses under the federal Clean Water Act. Five federal cases were surfaced by the platform, most of which accuse industrial manufacturers of discharging polluted stormwater into Southern California waterways, including the Los Angeles River and the Port of Long Beach. Companies under fire include Gold Bond Building Products, Nucor Harris Rebar Southwest, AltAir Paramount and Atlas Galvanizing. The suits are backed by nonprofits Los Angeles Waterkeeper and San Diego Coastkeeper as well as environmental law firms Lozeau Drury and the Coast Law Group.

July 17, 2023, 2:49 PM

