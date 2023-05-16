Litigation Surge - Texas | Labor & Employment | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Texas | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged in Texas on Monday due to a wave of suits brought on behalf of security guards at a power plant near Forth Worth. More than 20 federal employment lawsuits were filed yesterday in the Lone Star State, four times the typical daily average. More than half the cases accuse Securitas and G4S Secure Solutions of reducing overtime pay to security guards at the Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant in Glen Rose by redistributing hours across multiple weeks during a pay period. The suits are backed by Anderson Alexander.

May 16, 2023, 12:30 PM

