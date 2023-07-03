Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Wells Fargo | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo was hit with a cluster of employment lawsuits this past week. At least four federal cases were initiated against the company, all alleging discrimination on the basis of race, age and gender. Of note, bilingual mortgage consultants filed a class action in Texas accusing the bank of predatory lending practices; according to the complaint, the consultants were instructed to steer Spanish-speaking customers towards refinancing their loans rather than the less-expensive option of taking out a home equity line of credit. Who got the work? Wells Fargo has tapped Littler Mendelson and Kading Briggs for defense.

July 03, 2023

