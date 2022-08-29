Litigation Surge - California | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - California | Trademark

There was an uptick in trademark litigation last week in California. At least 19 cases were initiated, more than twice the typical weekly average for trademark matters in California federal courts. The majority of cases were brought on behalf of GS Holistic over the alleged sale of counterfeit glass infusers and other smoking accessories bearing the company's 'Stundenglass' mark. Other cases include a battle over the right to sell Mexican food products under the 'Juanita's' brand name, a fight over the phrase 'message in a bottle' to describe a time-capsule kit, and an accusation that a call center provided fraudulent tech support services to Amazon and Ring customers.

Internet & Social Media

August 29, 2022, 7:58 PM