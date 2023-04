Litigation Surge - Louisiana | Labor & Employment

There was a flurry of employment lawsuits on Wednesday in Louisiana. At least six federal cases were initiated yesterday, primarily over wage-and-hour and discrimination claims. Of note, Whole Foods was accused of firing an employee for requesting a seat or stool soon after her leg was amputated, and Estes Davis Law filed a pair of lawsuits against construction companies for allegedly failing to pay overtime wages.

Construction & Engineering

April 13, 2023, 1:48 PM

