Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Delta Air Lines | Law.com...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Delta Air Lines

Delta was hit with a flurry of class actions last month. At least four federal class actions were initiated, one of which accuses the airline of falsely touting itself as 'carbon-neutral'; according to the complaint, while Delta claims to be carbon-neutral due to investments in renewable energy and deforestation prevention, those projects have questionable environmental impacts which don't offset Delta's own CO2 emissions. Another suit claims that Delta is required to provide full cash refunds rather than eCredits for certain TSA fees upon flight cancellation, while residents living near Sea-Tac Airport seek damages for exposure to gases and particulate matter from burning jet fuel.

Transportation & Logistics

June 08, 2023, 2:59 PM

