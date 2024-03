Litigation Surge - New York | Trademark

Skin care and cosmetics company Amarte filed a cluster of trademark lawsuits against Fortune 500 retail and consumer goods companies last month in New York. At least three cases were filed, all of which seek to enjoin defendants from selling goods bearing the plaintiff's 'Eyeconic' mark. Several businesses are under fire including L'Oreal, Macy's, Sephora, T.J. Maxx and Ulta Beauty. Amarte is represented by Lippes Mathias LLP and IPLA LLP.

March 13, 2024, 5:07 PM

