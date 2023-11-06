Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Real Estate | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Real Estate

Major real estate firms were hit with a swarm of lawsuits last week. At least six federal cases were initiated against Fortune 500 real estate companies, including two antitrust class actions targeting the National Association of Realtors and members who list properties on a Multiple Listing Service or 'MLS' under NAR guidelines. According to the complaints, an NAR rule which requires seller-brokers to make blanket, uniform commission offers to buyer-brokers prevents competition and drives up home prices. Who's bringing the heat? Korein Tillery and Lowey Dannenberg are representing a class of home purchasers while Williams Dirks Dameron, Boulware Law and Ketchmark & McCreight are representing a class of home sellers.

November 06, 2023, 2:39 PM

