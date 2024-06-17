Litigation Surge - Technology | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Technology | Patent

Patent litigation surged in the technology sector in Texas this past week, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected 14 patent lawsuits against tech companies on Radar's sector watchlist, nearly triple the usual weekly average for the Lone Star State. Five suits allege that Wi-Fi technology in smartphones, televisions and other devices sold by LG, Samsung and Sony, as well as routers and access points offered by Cisco and HP, infringe three patents owned by Freedom Patents. Also, Pointwise Ventures launched a pair of lawsuits claiming that point-and-scan technology for shopping in the Salesforce and Instagram apps infringes the plaintiff's patent; the suits, part of a string of similar cases, are backed by Rabicoff Law.

Technology

June 17, 2024, 2:20 PM

nature of claim: /