Litigation Trend - Class Actions | Labor & Employment | Law....

Litigation Trend - Class Actions | Labor & Employment

Employment class actions are gaining momentum in federal courts: Law.com Radar surfaced more than 65 cases in September, continuing a rising trend that dates back roughly one year. The average monthly case count during that span was about 30% higher than it was during the previous 12 months. While most of the class actions bring standard wage-and-hour claims relating to meal and rest periods and overtime pay, plaintiffs also commonly accuse employers of misclassifying them as 'independent contractors,' collecting and using fingerprints or other biometric data in violation of state privacy laws, and denying requests for religious or medical exemptions from COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

October 04, 2022, 8:52 AM