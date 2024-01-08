Litigation Surge - Copyright | Zulily | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Copyright | Zulily

Zulily, an online retailer of women and children's apparel which shut down operations last month, was hit with a cluster of copyright cases in California last week. At least three copyright suits were filed in California Central District Court alleging that clothes sold by Zulily contain designs which are confusingly similar to the plaintiffs' textile designs. Who's bringing the heat? The suits were filed by Fabric Selection, Hera Print and Unicolors Inc., all of which are backed by Doniger Burroughs PC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 08, 2024, 2:32 PM

