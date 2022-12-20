Litigation Surge - Illinois | Volkswagen | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Illinois | Volkswagen

Volkswagen launched a volley of cases last week in Illinois. The company filed at least three federal lawsuits, including two trademark suits targeting e-commerce operators over the alleged sale of counterfeit parts and accessories. Volkswagen is also challenging a recent amendment to the Illinois Motor Vehicle Franchise Act, arguing that the new statutory rate which car manufacturers must pay dealerships and mechanics for warranty work is arbitrary and violates the Takings Clause. Who's bringing the heat? Volkswagen is represented by Greer Burns & Crain, Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg and Schnapper-Casteras.

Automotive

December 20, 2022, 4:52 PM