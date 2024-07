Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Microsoft

Geisinger Health Foundation and IT vendor Nuance Communications, a subsidiary of Microsoft, were hit with a flurry of data breach class actions yesterday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. At least three cases were filed on behalf of Geisinger patients whose personally identifiable information was allegedly accessed by Max Vance a/k/a Andre Burke, a former Nuance employee who was recently arrested and pressed with federal charges.

Technology

July 03, 2024, 12:59 PM