Litigation Surge - Texas | Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, a railroad company which formed from the merger of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern in Apr. 2023, launched a barrage of contract cases in Texas last week. At least three federal lawsuits were filed, all of which target energy supplier Pure Aviation over allegedly unpaid invoices for shipping services. The suits, which collectively seek over $900,000, were brought by Stinson LLP.

Transportation & Logistics

November 27, 2023, 2:53 PM

