Litigation Surge - Illinois | ERISA | Law.com Radar

ERISA cases surged in Illinois on Wednesday. At least eight federal ERISA suits were filed, well above the typical daily average. Most of the cases were brought on behalf of labor unions seeking allegedly unpaid trust contributions, including three suits launched by the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades against New Beginnings Contractors, Tactical Industrial Coatings and F.J. Robinson's Contracting. IUPAT is represented by Cavanagh & O'Hara.

March 07, 2024, 1:43 PM

