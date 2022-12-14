Litigation Trend - Product Liability | Kia Motors | Law.com ...

Litigation Trend - Product Liability | Kia Motors

Product liability suits against Kia are trending up as the automaker continues to deal with auto-theft claims, now consolidated for multidistrict litigation. At least six federal product liability suits were filed against Kia in November, continuing an upward trend dating back one year. Monthly case counts during the trend period are now triple the prior year's average. The triggering factor: a series of social media videos demonstrating how to bypass Kia's ignition systems, leading to a wave of car thefts. The cases were consolidated on Dec. 13 in California Central District Court and will be overseen by Judge James V. Selna. The case is In Re: Kia Hyundai Vehicle Theft Marketing, Sales Practices, and Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 3052.

Automotive

December 14, 2022, 2:42 PM