Litigation Trend - Biotech & Pharmaceuticals | Patent | Law....

Litigation Trend - Biotech & Pharmaceuticals | Patent

Patent litigation is heating up in the pharmaceuticals sector, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected 13 cases in June — slightly below the volume detected in May, but still twice the typical monthly average and continuing a rising trend which dates back roughly 11 months. The trend is largely driven by cases seeking to enjoin competitors from selling generic versions of patented drugs; many suits were launched by AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Merck, Pfizer and Regeneron. Who's bringing the heat? McCarter & English, Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnel and Gibbons PC have been especially active on the plaintiffs side.

July 10, 2024, 2:06 PM