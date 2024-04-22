Litigation Surge - Tennessee | Real Property | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Tennessee | Real Property

Tennessee Gas Pipeline, a subsidiary of the nation's largest natural gas pipeline operator Kinder Morgan, launched a swarm of eminent domain lawsuits last week in Tennessee Middle District Court. At least 11 cases were filed seeking to acquire easements and rights-of-way for the plaintiff's 'Cumberland Project,' which will connect a pipeline from Dickson County to a new power plant in Stewart County. Tennessee Gas Pipeline is represented by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings.

April 22, 2024, 2:22 PM

