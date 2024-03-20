Litigation Surge - District of Columbia | U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Informed Consent Action Network, a non-profit organization which has been labeled as an anti-vaccination group, launched a flurry of lawsuits against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court. At least four cases were filed seeking various records under the Freedom of Information Act, including Anthony Fauci's email communications pertaining to COVID-19 and deliverables submitted to the government by General Dynamics, one of the world's largest defense contractors. The plaintiff is represented by Siri & Glimstad.

Health Care

March 20, 2024, 12:16 PM

