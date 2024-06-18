Litigation Surge - Insurance | Utah | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Insurance | Utah

Major health insurers were hit with a swarm of lawsuits in Utah District Court last month. At least 23 federal cases were filed against Fortune 500 health insurance companies including UnitedHealth, State Farm and Blue Cross, about triple the usual monthly average. What triggered the surge? Many suits challenge denials of coverage for employees' minor children who received in-patient mental health or substance abuse care at teen treatment facilities; the suits are primarily backed by Brian S. King PC and Christensen & Jensen.

June 18, 2024, 12:53 PM

