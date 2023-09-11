Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Copyright | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Copyright

Copyright litigation spiked last month against some of the nation's largest businesses. More than 20 cases were initiated against Fortune 500 companies in August, twice the typical monthly average. About a third of the suits were brought by Doniger Burroughs on behalf of textile companies and accuse T.J. Maxx, Target and other major retailers of selling clothes with infringing patterns. Also of note, telecom company Altice, which has been dealing with debt issues and corruption allegations, launched a pair of lawsuits accusing former employees of misappropriating copyrighted materials, trade secrets and confidential information to form the competing company Powers Interactive.

September 11, 2023, 5:57 PM

