News From Law.com

Families of Boeing 737 Max crash victims have asked the Justice Department for a jury trial against Boeing, including the prosecution of former CEO Dennis Muilenburg and other top brass. The June 19 letter also seeks a $24.78 billion fine against the aerospace giant, or as little as $2.78 billion on the condition the suspended amount fund an independent corporate monitor with broad authority to investigate and direct internal reforms.

Aerospace & Defense

June 21, 2024, 2:13 AM

nature of claim: /