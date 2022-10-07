Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | Privacy | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | Privacy

Law.com Radar detected a notable surge of privacy cases targeting Fortune 500 internet companies last month. More than a dozen class actions were initiated, about nine times the typical monthly average for the nation's largest digital businesses. At least eight cases target Meta Platforms for allegedly circumventing privacy settings by redirecting users to an in-app browser when they click web links in Facebook, Instagram or Messenger. Separately, Meta also was accused of violating individuals' medical privacy when its Facebook tracking pixel is embedded on health care portals. Amazon.com, Google and Zillow are also facing new claims under statutes protecting digital and biometric data.

October 07, 2022, 9:44 AM