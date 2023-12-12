Litigation Trend - Pennsylvania | Labor & Employment | Law.c...

Litigation Trend - Pennsylvania | Labor & Employment

Employment cases are on the rise in Pennsylvania. Almost 200 federal employment suits were initiated in November, continuing a rising trend which dates back roughly 11 months. During that time, monthly case counts have increased by nearly 20 percent. Driving the trend are claims of discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability as well as disputes under the Family and Medical Leave Act. Who's getting the work? Some of the busiest plaintiffs firms are Karpf Karpf & Cerutti, Koller Law and the Workers' Rights Law Group, while go-to defense firms include Littler Mendelson PC, Jackson Lewis LLP and Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney.

Pennsylvania

December 12, 2023, 12:32 PM

