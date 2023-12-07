Who Got The Work

Mark J. Golen II and Lee C. Weir of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for David J. Berkman, Myles P. Berkman and Chemimage Corp. in a pending landlord-tenant lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 23 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Frost Brown Todd on behalf of 7301 Penn Avenue, seeks over $9 million in allegedly unpaid rent and other expenses. The suit further accuses the defendants of making fraudulent transfers to avoid their debt obligations to the plaintiff and other creditors. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon, is 2:23-cv-01836, 7301 Penn Avenue, LLC v. Chemimage Corporation et al.

December 07, 2023

7301 Penn Avenue, LLC

Frost Brown Todd

Chemimage Corporation

David J. Berkman

Myles P. Berkman

Unknown Officers And Directors Of Chemimage Corporation

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract