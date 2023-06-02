Litigation Surge - Electric Vehicles | Plug Power | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Electric Vehicles | Plug Power

Plug Power, a supplier of hydrogen fuel cell technology used in electric vehicles, was hit with a cluster of lawsuits last month. At least three federal cases were filed, including a securities class action which accuses the company of failing to disclose a decline in revenue due to global supply chain backlogs. Also, a developer of hydrogen liquification technology sued Plug Power over allegedly unpaid licensing fees, and a race-based discrimination lawsuit brought on behalf of a warehouse technician accuses supervisors of using racial epithets and assigning a disproportionate amount of work to Black employees.

Renewable Energy

June 02, 2023

