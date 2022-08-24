Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Contract Litigation | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Contract Litigation

An unusually high volume of federal contract litigation was initiated in New Jersey District Court on Tuesday. Eight new complaints were filed, nearly five times the typical daily average. The cases are varied: Engineering firm Parsons Corp. was hit with a $45 million lawsuit for allegedly unpaid subcontracting work in connection with a decade-long project to implement federally-mandated 'Positive Train Control' systems on New Jersey Transit's railways. In addition, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts launched a trio of lawsuits seeking nearly $2 million from former Travelodge and La Quinta franchisees based on early franchise termination. Meanwhile, Teamsters Local 97 filed suit against two New Jersey health care facilities over their alleged refusal to permit payroll audits.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 24, 2022, 7:10 PM