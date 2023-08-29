Litigation Surge - Health Care | Class Actions | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Health Care | Class Actions

Law.com Radar detected a swarm of class actions against major health care companies last week. Nearly ten federal class actions were filed against entities on Radar's sector watchlist, about three times greater than the typical weekly average. Of note, Cigna was hit with a pair of lawsuits alleging that its use of a 'procedure-to-diagnosis' or 'PxDx' algorithm to evaluate medical claims has resulted in automatic denials of hundreds of thousands of claims without proper medical review. Plus, data breach cases continue to pile up against Maximus and UnitedHealth; the suits are part of a wave of cases arising from hacking group CL0P's cyberattack on the file transfer program 'MOVEit' this past May.

Health Care

August 29, 2023, 2:19 PM

nature of claim: /