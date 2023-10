Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Honeywell International

Honeywell International was hit with a cluster of data breach class actions last month in North Carolina Western District Court. At least three class actions were filed on behalf of thousands of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a May 2023 cyberattack. The suits are backed by several firms including Siri & Glimstad, Laukaitis Law and the Van Winkle Law Firm.

October 05, 2023, 7:19 PM

