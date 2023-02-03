Litigation Trend - Delaware | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Delaware | Patent

Patent litigation in the U.S. District of Delaware remains in a slump. Only 37 cases were initiated in January - that's 13 percent lower than the typical monthly average and continues a downward trend dating back roughly one year. The drop is primarily due to Chief Judge Colm Connolly's standing order requiring litigants to disclose third-party litigation funding sources, plus the individual members of partnerships, joint ventures and LLCs. During the trend period, monthly case counts have dropped by more than 25 percent from the previous 12-month average. One-third of the lawsuits filed in January were brought on behalf of Web 2.0 Technologies against providers of web-based document collaboration services.

Internet & Social Media

February 03, 2023, 2:05 PM