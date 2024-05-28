Litigation Surge - Entertainment, Sports & Media | Live Nati...

Litigation Surge - Entertainment, Sports & Media | Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment and subsidiary Ticketmaster were hit with a cluster of federal lawsuits last week. At least three cases were initiated, including two antitrust lawsuits in New York Southern District Court; the suits accuse the defendants of monopolizing the market for live music performances through several anticompetitive schemes, such as entering long-term exclusivity deals with venues, retaliating against venues which use rival ticketers or promoters and strategically acquiring smaller or regional promoters. One of the suits was launched by the U.S. Justice Department along with a coalition of 29 states and the District of Columbia; the other suit was launched by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Israel David LLC on behalf of a class of ticket purchasers.

May 28, 2024, 1:50 PM

