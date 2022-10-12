Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Eli Lilly | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Tupperware Brands subsidiary Dart Industries were slapped with a string of product liability lawsuits in New York Eastern District Court last week. At least five new suits were filed on behalf of plaintiffs who allegedly face an increased risk of developing cancer, infertility and other conditions based on in-utero exposure to diethylstilbestrol, a synthetic form of estrogen. Who's bringing the heat? All five suits were brought by the Roven Law Group, a Manhattan-based firm specializing in family law.

