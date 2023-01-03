Litigation Surge - Oregon | Labor & Employment | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Oregon | Labor & Employment

There was a wave of employment suits this past week in Oregon, primarily over vaccine-related claims. At least nine federal cases were filed, most of which accuse health care providers including Kaiser, Legacy Health, Shriner's Hospital, PeaceHealth and St. Charles Medical Center of denying religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Last week's volume was nearly triple the usual weekly average. Who's bringing the heat? Most of the suits are backed by Janzen Legal Services.

Health Care

January 03, 2023, 6:46 PM