Litigation Surge - Patent | Visteon Corporation | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Patent | Visteon Corporation

Mercedes-Benz and Mazda were struck with a surge of patent litigation last week in connection with their cars' Visteon 'infotainment' systems. According to a trio of lawsuits filed in Delaware District Court, the infotainment systems use semiconductor chipsets manufactured by Qualcomm, NXP and MediaTek which infringe on six patents owned by plaintiff Daedalus Prime; the patents-in-suit relate to a method for balancing power and performance within a system. Visteon and the chipmakers have also been named as defendants, along with major chip distributors such as Arrow Electronics and Avnet. Who's leading the charge? All three lawsuits are backed by Desmarais LLP and Farnan LLP.

Automotive

August 29, 2022, 2:52 PM