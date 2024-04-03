Litigation Surge - New York | Geico | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Geico

Geico filed a barrage of insurance cases in New York last week, primarily over alleged insurance fraud. At least six federal cases were filed, five of which target providers of medical devices such as orthotic braces, heated blankets and topical prescription drugs as well as medical testing services such as cardiac diagnostic tests. The suits accuse providers of paying kickbacks to doctors and chiropractors at no-fault clinics in order to induce more equipment prescriptions for car crash victims, causing Geico to receive inflated reimbursement requests. The suits, which collectively seek to recover over $8.5 million, are backed by Rivkin Radler.

Property & Casualty

April 03, 2024, 1:22 PM

nature of claim: /