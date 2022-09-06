Litigation Trend - Telecommunications | Patent | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Trend - Telecommunications | Patent

Patent litigation involving major telecom companies is on the rise. In August, nine cases were initiated against Fortune 500-listed telecom companies, continuing an upward trend that tracks back 11 months. Last month's cases take aim at defendants including AT&T, Broadcom, DISH Network, Motorola Solutions and Qualcomm. Overall, the average number of monthly cases since October 2021 is up 30 percent from the prior year. Who's getting the work? Alston & Bird; Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and Duane Morris are go-to counsel for telecom patent disputes.

Telecommunications

September 06, 2022, 5:11 PM