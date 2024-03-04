Litigation Surge - Automotive | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Automotive | Securities

Securities litigation surged in the automotive sector last week, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected five federal securities suits in California, Delaware and North Carolina against companies on Radar's sector watchlist. Most of the cases are derivative suits accusing businesses of concealing macroeconomic issues or internal mismanagement; for instance, electric vehicle company Fisker and EV infrastructure network ChargePoint are accused of failing to disclose supply chain bottlenecks, rising component costs and production setbacks, while Advance Auto Parts was sued over its decision to lower prices. The suits are backed by several firms including Bragar Eagel & Squire, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman and the Brown Law Firm.

March 04, 2024, 1:44 PM

