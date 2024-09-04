Litigation Surge - Securities | Super Micro Computer | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - Securities | Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, a Silicon Valley company specializing in computer, storage and server technology, was hit with a swarm of securities cases last week in California. At least three federal class actions were filed accusing the company of continuing to artificially inflate sales through 'channel stuffing' despite being fined $17.5 million by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2020; the suits further allege that the company rehired personnel responsible for the accounting malpractice, engaged in related party transactions and traded with Russia in violation of U.S. sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine. All three cases cite an Aug. 27 report released by Hindenburg Research. The suits are backed by DiCello Levitt, Levi & Korsinsky and the Rosen Law Firm.

Technology

September 04, 2024, 1:24 PM